Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 September 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.45 278.
55
USD 278.75 279.75
EURO 307.00 308.25
GBP 365.00 366.35
JPY 1.89 1.94
AED 75.60 76.16
SAR 73.80 74.36
CAD 205.50 208.50
AUD 187.20 190.20
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Baseless litigation causes increase in number of pending cases: Chief Justice of ..
Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry
DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future
Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU
Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss to Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad
Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC
More Stories From Business
-
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC24 minutes ago
-
Mutton shops sealed over profiteering37 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lauds UN cooperation57 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister holds review meeting with Pak-Kuwait Investment Company1 hour ago
-
Ahsan suggests holding int’l summit to establish strong S&T, economic development linkage1 hour ago
-
82 vehicles challaned over violations1 hour ago
-
FDA services to be further improved: DG2 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization2 hours ago
-
Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP18 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 204 points2 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to single digit in August3 hours ago