Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 September 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.45 278.

55

USD 278.75 279.75

EURO 307.00 308.25

GBP 365.00 366.35

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED 75.60 76.16

SAR 73.80 74.36

CAD 205.50 208.50

AUD 187.20 190.20

