Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.51 278.

65

USD 279.00 281.05

EURO 307.80 311.30

GBP 364.80 368.90

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED 75.80 76.55

SAR 74.05 74.79

CAD 204.80 208.30

AUD 183.70 186.70

