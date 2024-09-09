Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.51 278.
65
USD 279.00 281.05
EURO 307.80 311.30
GBP 364.80 368.90
JPY 1.92 1.97
AED 75.80 76.55
SAR 74.05 74.79
CAD 204.80 208.30
AUD 183.70 186.70
APP/MSQ
