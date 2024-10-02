Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 October 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.50 277.
70
USD 278.50 280.00
EURO 306.00 308.45
GBP 367.45 370.35
JPY 1.91 1.96
AED 75.50 76.10
SAR 73.70 74.30
CAD 205.00 208.00
AUD 189.20 192.20
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership
ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes
More Stories From Business
-
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries16 minutes ago
-
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP16 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership1 hour ago
-
CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque2 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals2 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points5 hours ago
-
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack4 hours ago
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds5 hours ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation5 hours ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz6 hours ago