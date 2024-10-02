Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.50 277.

70

USD 278.50 280.00

EURO 306.00 308.45

GBP 367.45 370.35

JPY 1.91 1.96

AED 75.50 76.10

SAR 73.70 74.30

CAD 205.00 208.00

AUD 189.20 192.20

APP/MSQ