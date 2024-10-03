Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

60 277.80

USD 278.50 280.00

EURO 305.70 307.85

GBP 366.00 368.90

JPY 1.88 1.93

AED75.60 76.20

SAR73.80 74.40

CAD 205.00 207.80

AUD 188.50 191.50

APP/as