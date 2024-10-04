Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.40 277.

60

USD 278.50 280.00

EURO 305.00 307.30

GBP 364.30 366.85

JPY 1.88 1.93

AED75.50 76.10

SAR73.75 74.30

CAD 204.50 207.50

AUD 187.75 190.75

APP/as