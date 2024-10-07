Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 October 2024

,

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.40 277.

50

USD 278.50 279.70

EURO 303.60 305.60

GBP 363.20 365.90

JPY 1.74 1.80

AED 75.50 76.10

SAR 3.75 74.25

CAD 204.00 207.00

AUD 186.80 189.80

APP/as

