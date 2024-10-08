Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.45 277.

55

USD 278.50 279.75

EURO 304.00 305.75

GBP 362.30 364.50

JPY 1.86 1.90

AED75.50 76.10

SAR73.70 74.20

CAD 204.00 207.00

AUD 184.50 187.50

APP/as