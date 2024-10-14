Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 October 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.50 277.

55

USD 278.50 279.50

EURO 301.85 304.50

GBP 361.00 364.20

JPY 1.85 1.87

AED 75.40 76.00

SAR 73.60 74.15

CAD 201.00 204.00

AUD 185.00 187.00

