Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.55 277.

65

USD 278.80 279.40

EURO 301.20 303.70

GBP 361.50 364.10

JPY 1.84 1.89

AED 75.50 76.00

SAR 73.70 74.15

CAD 200.50 203.50

AUD 184.10 186.60

APP/MSQ