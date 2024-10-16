Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 October 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.68 277.

78

USD 278.00 279.30

EURO 301.00 303.70

GBP 360.00 363.00

JPY 1.84 1.89

AED 75.50 76.00

SAR 73.70 74.15

CAD 201.00 204.00

AUD 183.30 186.30

