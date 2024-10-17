Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thurday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

More Stories From Business