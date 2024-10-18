Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 October 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.
30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as
