Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 October 2024
Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.50 277.
60
USD 277.00 278.80
EURO 298.65 300.80
GBP 359.00 361.60
JPY 1.82 1.87
AED 75.35 75.90
SAR 73.60 74.10
CAD 199.80 202.80
AUD 183.00 186.00
