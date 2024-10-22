Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.50 277.

60

USD 277.00 278.80

EURO 298.65 300.80

GBP 359.00 361.60

JPY 1.82 1.87

AED 75.35 75.90

SAR 73.60 74.10

CAD 199.80 202.80

AUD 183.00 186.00

