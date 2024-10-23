Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.55 277.

65

USD 277.00 278.75

EURO 298.20 300.30

GBP 358.75 361.25

JPY 1.80 1.85

AED 75.40 75.90

SAR 73.60 74.10

CAD 199.50 202.50

AUD 182.50 185.50

