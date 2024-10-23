Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.55 277.
65
USD 277.00 278.75
EURO 298.20 300.30
GBP 358.75 361.25
JPY 1.80 1.85
AED 75.40 75.90
SAR 73.60 74.10
CAD 199.50 202.50
AUD 182.50 185.50
APP/MSQ
