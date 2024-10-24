Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 October 2024

Published October 24, 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.65 277.

75

USD 277.00 278.70

EURO 298.00 300.30

GBP 357.80 360.05

JPY 1.80 1.85

AED 75.50 76.00

SAR 73.70 74.20

CAD 199.50 202.50

AUD 182.00 185.00

