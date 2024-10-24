Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.65 277.
75
USD 277.00 278.70
EURO 298.00 300.30
GBP 357.80 360.05
JPY 1.80 1.85
AED 75.50 76.00
SAR 73.70 74.20
CAD 199.50 202.50
AUD 182.00 185.00
APP/MSQ
