Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.45 277.

55

USD 276.80 278.70

EURO 298.70 300.90

GBP 358.00 360.60

JPY 1.80 1.85

AED 75.40 75.95

SAR 73.60 74.10

CAD 199.20 202.20

AUD 181.30 184.30

