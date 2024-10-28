Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024)
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.
50 277.60
USD 276.70 278.65
EURO 298.15 300.15
GBP 358.00 360.35
JPY 1.79 1.84
AED75.40 75.95
SAR73.60 74.10
CAD 199.00 202.00
AUD 180.80 183.80
