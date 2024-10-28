Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 October 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

50 277.60

USD 276.70 278.65

EURO 298.15 300.15

GBP 358.00 360.35

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED75.40 75.95

SAR73.60 74.10

CAD 199.00 202.00

AUD 180.80 183.80

APP/as

