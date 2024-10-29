Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as
Recent Stories
Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'
KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024
Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works within week
Directorate of higher education organizes inter college sports gala 2024
CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital
Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation t ..
EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza wit ..
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs
Police foil attack on polio team
More Stories From Business
-
Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies23 minutes ago
-
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs38 minutes ago
-
KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project38 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries1 hour ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting1 hour ago
-
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims2 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment3 hours ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points2 hours ago
-
Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese Ambassador4 hours ago