Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 October 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

