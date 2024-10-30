Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as

