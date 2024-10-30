Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as
Recent Stories
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s secondhand textile sector bears massive potential for founding circular economy model1 hour ago
-
PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.287,900 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points3 hours ago
-
Philippines' debt rises to 273 bln USD in September5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
First consignment of Pakistani tractors reached Tanzania5 hours ago
-
Economy to go forward with sustainable recovery: Report3 hours ago
-
First consignment of Pakistani tractors reaches Kenya, Tanzania6 hours ago
-
SECP engages to advance “Insured Pakistan” initiative6 hours ago