Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan05 November 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as
