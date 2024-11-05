Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan05 November 2024

Published November 05, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan05 November 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as

