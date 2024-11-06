Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 November 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

