Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as