Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 November 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as

