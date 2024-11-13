Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED 76.40 77.20

SAR 74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

