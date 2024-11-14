Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.55 277.65

USD 277.05 278.

80

EURO 291.60 293.60

GBP 351.00 353.05

JPY 1.76 1.81

AED 75.50 76.00

SAR 73.70 74.20

CAD 197.00 199.50

AUD 177.30 181.30

APP/as