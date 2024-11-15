Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.
30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
