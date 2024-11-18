Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.65 277.

75

USD 276.95 278.80

EURO 291.30 293.35

GBP 349.50 351.75

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED75.50 76.00

SAR73.70 74.20

CAD 196.00 199.00

AUD 177.00 180.00

