Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 November 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 05:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.65 277.
75
USD 276.95 278.80
EURO 291.30 293.35
GBP 349.50 351.75
JPY 1.78 1.83
AED75.50 76.00
SAR73.70 74.20
CAD 196.00 199.00
AUD 177.00 180.00
