Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED 76.40 77.20

SAR 74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

