Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.55 277.

65

USD 276.90 278.75

EURO 289.70 291.35

GBP 347.00 349.45

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED 75.40 76.00

SAR 73.70 74.20

CAD 197.50 200.50

AUD 178.00 181.00

More Stories From Business