Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.65 277.
75
USD 276.95 278.78
EURO 289.60 291.60
GBP 348.40 350.65
JPY 1.78 1.83
AED 75.40 76.00
SAR 73.70 74.20
CAD 198.00 201.00
AUD 178.75 181.75
APP/as
Recent Stories
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent pool in Islamic finance industry
Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney
More Stories From Business
-
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors8 minutes ago
-
Rs6.458b development schemes approved50 minutes ago
-
Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters11 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.4,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Tanveer for promoting industrial, agricultural trade ties with Belarus3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 281 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee remains unchanged against dollar11 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 9.57 % to Rs 3 trillion in 4 months4 hours ago
-
Equity markets mostly on front foot, bitcoin rally stutters1 minute ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Pak-Belarus bilateral trade potential needs to be enhanced through trade diversification: Commerce M ..5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago