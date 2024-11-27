Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 November 2024
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.75 277.
85
USD 277.14 278.95
EURO 289.55 291.85
GBP 347.90 350.30
JPY 1.81 1.86
AED 75.50 76.00
SAR 73.80 74.20
CAD 196.50 199.50
AUD 177.50 180.50
