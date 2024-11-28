Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 November 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.
00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED 76.40 77.20
SAR 74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as/
