Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.
00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED 76.40 77.20
SAR 74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards
BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..
More Stories From Business
-
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data17 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points17 minutes ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs 2,100 per tola50 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards15 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data15 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market15 minutes ago
-
Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing12 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing12 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar12 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation decelerates to 5.13 %4 hours ago
-
Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing11 minutes ago