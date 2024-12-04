Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.80 277.

90

USD 277.15 278.85

EURO 291.00 292.35

GBP 351.30 353.30

JPY 1.83 1.88

AED 75.50 76.00

SAR 73.80 74.20

CAD 196.80 199.80

AUD 176.80 179.80

