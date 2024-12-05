Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 December 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 357.30 349.57

EUR 295.82 289.44

JPY 1.8704 1.8300

SAR 74.81 73.19

AED 76.53 74.87

APP/as/

