Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 December 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

More Stories From Business