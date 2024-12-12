Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 December 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

'Robber' killed in encounter

'Robber' killed in encounter

4 minutes ago
 Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University ..

Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Shei ..

MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh

2 minutes ago
 LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consum ..

LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consumers

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for beating wife, children

Man arrested for beating wife, children

2 minutes ago
 Hafsa, Rameen shine as National Women's One-Day Cu ..

Hafsa, Rameen shine as National Women's One-Day Cup resumes

2 minutes ago
Latest operation on Brazil's Lula a 'success': doc ..

Latest operation on Brazil's Lula a 'success': doctor

5 minutes ago
 Awais writes letters to CMs for clearing outstandi ..

Awais writes letters to CMs for clearing outstanding electricity dues

5 minutes ago
 Swiss central bank announces big rate cut to boost ..

Swiss central bank announces big rate cut to boost economy

5 minutes ago
 Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine ..

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges

25 minutes ago
 Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Informa ..

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

41 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business