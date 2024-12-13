Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.25 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/as/

