Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

00 278.10

USD 277.30 279.10

EURO 291.35 292.35

GBP 350.50 352.00

JPY 1.80 1.85

AED75.60 76.00

SAR73.95 74.25

CAD 194.50 197.50

AUD 175.00 178.00