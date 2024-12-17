Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.05 278.
15
USD 277.40 279.30
EURO 291.30 292.70
GBP 352.00 353.40
JPY 1.79 1.84
AED 75.70 76.00
SAR 74.00 74.25
CAD 194.20 197.20
AUD 174.50 177.50
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..
Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Trans ..
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..
Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib
Citizens’ registration relaunched
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar
More Stories From Business
-
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Transactions3 minutes ago
-
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: SBP15 minutes ago
-
10 development schemes worth Rs 20.676b approved8 minutes ago
-
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial emphasizes need to improve Tax-to-GD ..16 minutes ago
-
250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
GCUF seminar on 19th2 hours ago
-
SECP advices Public against RAMPERS2 hours ago
-
Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points49 minutes ago
-
Japan provides ¥1.503b for maternal, child health, flood management3 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,308 points34 minutes ago