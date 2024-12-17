Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.05 278.

15

USD 277.40 279.30

EURO 291.30 292.70

GBP 352.00 353.40

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED 75.70 76.00

SAR 74.00 74.25

CAD 194.20 197.20

AUD 174.50 177.50

