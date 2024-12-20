Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

47

GBP 350.86 343.83

EUR 291.28 285.46

JPY 1.7886 1.7527

SAR 74.83 73.27

AED 76.54 75.50

APP/MSQ