Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 December 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
47
GBP 350.86 343.83
EUR 291.28 285.46
JPY 1.7886 1.7527
SAR 74.83 73.27
AED 76.54 75.50
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO
Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections
18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK
Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..
15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft
More Stories From Business
-
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator3 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points30 minutes ago
-
CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices30 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.38%55 minutes ago
-
ICCI-ICSTSI agree to collaborate for ease of doing business55 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs2,000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce chairs 2nd executive committee meeting of NEDB1 hour ago
-
SECP sets standardized performance benchmarks for collective investment schemes2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar24 minutes ago
-
Finance minister reiterates govt’s resolve to restructure, transform country’s tax system3 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 December 20243 minutes ago
-
Soya bean oil imports decreased 10. 01%, palm increased 7.13 % in five months4 hours ago