Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 December 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.45 278.
60
USD 277.40 279.40
EURO 290.00 291.20
GBP 349.20 351.00
JPY 1.77 1.79
AED 75.85 76.10
SAR 74.10 74.35
CAD 192.50 195.00
AUD 172.40 175.00
APP/as
Recent Stories
Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..
CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn
IESCO issues power suspension programme
11 convicts of May 9 cases transferred to Central Jail Lahore
After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan
General parade held to improve discipline in police
Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd position in Huawei ICT Regional Final ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP reasserts Compliance by listed companies to publish gender pay gap data35 minutes ago
-
Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'11 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Finance Division1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points1 hour ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola1 hour ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target2 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally as US inflation eases rate worries7 minutes ago
-
Japan main stock index closes higher4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally as US inflation eases rate fears7 minutes ago