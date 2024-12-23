Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.45 278.

60

USD 277.40 279.40

EURO 290.00 291.20

GBP 349.20 351.00

JPY 1.77 1.79

AED 75.85 76.10

SAR 74.10 74.35

CAD 192.50 195.00

AUD 172.40 175.00

APP/as