Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 December 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.45 278.
35
USD 277.70 279.50
EURO 288.70 289.70
GBP 348.60 349.60
JPY 1.76 1.81
AED75.85 76.10
SAR74.15 74.35
CAD 192.50 195.50
AUD 171.70 174.70
