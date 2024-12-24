Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.45 278.

35

USD 277.70 279.50

EURO 288.70 289.70

GBP 348.60 349.60

JPY 1.76 1.81

AED75.85 76.10

SAR74.15 74.35

CAD 192.50 195.50

AUD 171.70 174.70

