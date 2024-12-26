Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.25 278.

35

USD 277.50 279.41

EURO 288.80 289.80

GBP 348.75 349.75

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED 75.85 76.05

SAR 74.10 74.30

CAD 192.50 195.50

AUD 171.30 174.30

