Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.40 278.50
USD 277.90 279.
54
EURO 290.00 291.50
GBP 350.00 351.70
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED 75.90 76.10
SAR 74.20 74.35
CAD 192.30 194.30
AUD 171.50 174.50
