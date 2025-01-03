Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 January 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.50 278.

60

USD 278.03 279.82

EURO 286.50 288.50

GBP 346.00 349.50

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.95 76.15

SAR74.25 74.45

CAD 192.50 195.50

AUD 171.00 174.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displa ..

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

10 minutes ago
 ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

35 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

1 hour ago
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

2 hours ago
 HMC provides medical care to over eight million pa ..

HMC provides medical care to over eight million patients in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business