Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.50 278.
60
USD 278.03 279.82
EURO 286.50 288.50
GBP 346.00 349.50
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED75.95 76.15
SAR74.25 74.45
CAD 192.50 195.50
AUD 171.00 174.00
