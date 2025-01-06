Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 January 2025

Published January 06, 2025

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.55 278.

65

USD 278.00 279.95

EURO 287.50 290.00

GBP 346.80 349.80

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED 76.00 76.20

SAR 74.25 74.45

CAD 192.50 195.50

AUD 171.50 174.50

