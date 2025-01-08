Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.65 278.
75
USD 278.45 280.15
EURO 248.50 291.50
GBP 348.50 350.50
JPY 1.74 1.79
AED 76.05 76.30
SAR 74.30 74.55
CAD 193.00 196.00
AUD 171.50 174.50
