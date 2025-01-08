Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 January 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.65 278.

75

USD 278.45 280.15

EURO 248.50 291.50

GBP 348.50 350.50

JPY 1.74 1.79

AED 76.05 76.30

SAR 74.30 74.55

CAD 193.00 196.00

AUD 171.50 174.50

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinica ..

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses

6 minutes ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Ta ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer

5 minutes ago
 Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out o ..

Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control

5 minutes ago
 UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local T ..

UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..

10 minutes ago
 CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every d ..

CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

24 minutes ago
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

40 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..

14 minutes ago
 SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundatio ..

SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

14 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business