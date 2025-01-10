Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.50 278.

60

USD 278.58 280.17

EURO 288.60 289.80

GBP 342.50 346.50

JPY 1.74 1.79

AED76.05 76.30

SAR74.35 74.55

CAD 192.30 195.30

AUD 170.50 173.50

