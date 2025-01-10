Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.50 278.
60
USD 278.58 280.17
EURO 288.60 289.80
GBP 342.50 346.50
JPY 1.74 1.79
AED76.05 76.30
SAR74.35 74.55
CAD 192.30 195.30
AUD 170.50 173.50
APP/as/
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Business
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY256 minutes ago
-
PSX continues to face downward trajectory25 minutes ago
-
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 20242 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs1.9 trillion in market5 minutes ago
-
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 January 202541 seconds ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 January 202543 seconds ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 January 202544 seconds ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 20259 hours ago