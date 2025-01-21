Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:28 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.75 278.
85
USD 279.36 281.16
EURO 289.80 292.80
GBP 343.00 346.50
JPY 1.78 1.83
AED 76.20 76.55
SAR 74.50 74.80
CAD 192.50 195.50
AUD 172.00 175.00
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight
Mbappe dispels doubts before crucial Real Madrid Champions League clash
SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals
Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 66
Prince Harry trial against Murdoch UK tabloids delayed
Minister Salik Hussain & Japanese Ambassador commit to strengthen Pak-Japan ties
Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets
Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council
More Stories From Business
-
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s SMEs8 minutes ago
-
First session of 'Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee' strengthens economic ties44 minutes ago
-
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sectors18 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches 'BizHub' portal to empower SMEs53 minutes ago
-
HCCI organizes seminar on import and export54 minutes ago
-
ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth1 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 802 points11 minutes ago
-
Textile exports up by 9.67pc to $9.084b in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets sights on sustainable growth at WEF 20253 hours ago