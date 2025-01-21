Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.75 278.

85

USD 279.36 281.16

EURO 289.80 292.80

GBP 343.00 346.50

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED 76.20 76.55

SAR 74.50 74.80

CAD 192.50 195.50

AUD 172.00 175.00

